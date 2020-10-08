PM chairs 6th meeting of BOA for SEZs

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Approvals (BOA) for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in its 6th meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair here on Wednesday approved three new zones, including National Science & Technology Park, Islamabad, JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ, Raiwind, Punjab and Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh, taking the total number of SEZs to 20.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries, advisors on Commerce and Finance, Board of Investment chairman, chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (through video link) and Gilgit-Baltistan, federal and provincial officials, and others. It was informed about various incentives available for the developers, co-developers and zone enterprises in the SEZs, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

About SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale of Plot Regulations 2020, it was decided that further consultation would be completed within one month and the proposal would be brought before the next meeting.

The meeting also approved a proposal regarding the selection of two members from the private sector for inclusion in the Approvals Committee and appointment of two members from the private sector to be included in the composition of BOA of SEZs.