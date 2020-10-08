PBM sets up ‘Panagah’ in Tarnol

Islamabad : Groundbreaking ceremony held for model ‘Panahgah’ in Tarnol, Islamabad attended by Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

Emphasizing the significance of this project for the poor daily wage workers and needy persons, Managing Director PBM gave a detailed briefing about the centre.

Managing Director told that ‘Panagah’ portrays the Prime Minister’s philosophy of affection and care towards the unprivileged populace of the country. “This initiative is one of the major components of Ehsaas Programme that shall focus quality service delivery to the shelter less persons, by taking care of all aspects including health care, safe & secure living environment and hygienic food in a respectable manner,” he added. PBM Managing Director, Aon Abbas Buppi further explained that Panahgahs will bring beam of hope and protection to vulnerable community by providing them temporary accommodation along with two times meal.

While enlightening the layout plan of the centre, PBM Managing Director, Aon Abbas told that along with the green area, there would be also separate rooms for women and families and a mosque will also be constructed inside the centre. It is estimated that 400 beneficiaries will get dinner and 100 beneficiaries may get bed and breakfast daily. Aon Abbas also shared the Prime Minister’s instructions to establish the model Panagahs in other provinces also, including Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and AJ&K.

On the occasion, MoU signing ceremony also took place on the site, got signed by Managing Director PBM and Head of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Gokhan Umut. Under this agreement, Turkish welfare organization TIKA will construct the building of Panahagah on the land given by CDA at Tarnol.

Addressing the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul appreciated the present government’s commitment towards social protection and wellbeing of the poor community. Highlighting the brotherly relations between both the countries, he vowed for continued support to PBM for noble cause of helping deprived persons.