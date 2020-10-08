Admiral Amjad assumes PN command

Islamabad : Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has assumed command of Pakistan Navy (PN) as 22nd chief of the naval staff.

The change of command was formally held in an impressive ceremony here on Wednesday at PNS ZAFAR, in which Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, upon completion of his tenure of service, handed over the reins of command to Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, said a PN press release.

In his farewell address to officers and men of the PN, the outgoing Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi thanked Allah Almighty for enabling him to discharge his duties to the best of his abilities with honesty, justice and dignity.

The admiral underscored that he kept his primary focus on transforming PN into a combat ready force with special emphasis on optimum battle preparedness and professional competence. He praised the untiring efforts of the finest officers and men of PN who worked as a team to achieve the progress made in all domains in line with his vision.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi while highlighting the volatile geo-political landscape and heightened tensions in the preceding years made particular mention of the conflict situation post-Pulwama incident.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi laid wreath at Shuhada monument at Naval Headquarters and offered ‘Fateha.’