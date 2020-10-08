Terror war to continue till enduring peace is achieved: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has vowed the fight against terrorism shall continue until enduring peace and stability is achieved while visiting the family of an Army officer who was martyred in an operation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief and Begum COAS visited the family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed) on Wednesday at Islamabad, who embraced Shahadat during an intelligence-based operation in Tank. Gen Bajwa offered Fateha and prayed for the martyr’s departed soul.

“Sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste,” the Army chief said. “Our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability.”