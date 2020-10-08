close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

Freedom activist Rai Ahmed Kharal paid tributes

Lahore

October 8, 2020

LAHORE:Punjabi Department of Government College University (GCU) organised a seminar on Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal here on Wednesday.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presided over the seminar while Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Abid Saqi, Member In-charge Federal Ombudsman Hameed Raazi, Special Secretary to Punjab Governor Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Pakistan Punjabi Adbi Board Secretary Perveen Malik, journalist Ammar Kazmi and Dr Zaheer Wattoo spoke on the occasion. The speakers paid tributes to freedom activist Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal and highlighted his love for the motherland.

