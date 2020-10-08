VCs, MSs, principals showing poor performance to be changed: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered for changing poor performing vice chancellors, principals and medical superintendants based on findings of clinical audit report of Punjab hospitals in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday.

The minister reviewed the Clinical Audit report of Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital. The minister said, “We are expanding the clinical audit to other hospitals. The objective of clinical audit is to transform health services at public sector hospitals. Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital and Ganga Ram teams must review the audit reports and bring about improvements highlighted and identified in the audit reports. Cleanliness must be ensured at every cost. Good behaviour of doctors treats half of the illness. Delay in treatment or bad behaviour will not be tolerated at every cost. The performance of vice chancellors, principals and medical superintendants will be reviewed every quarter based on the clinical audit report.”

She said the current team is being given a deadline to improve situation within three months. The MS of every hospital, she added, must address every complaint filed by patients. Doctors must perform their duty honestly and diligently. For resolution of local issues, MS is responsible. People must be given all facilitation at public sector hospitals, she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials to expedite implementation on disbursement of special allowances for health professionals at a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday.

The minister reviewed the status and strategies for disbursement of special health allowance, health professional allowance, non-practicing allowance and teaching allowance. Secretary SHME Department Barrister Nabeel Awan gave details of different allowances for health professionals.

The health minister said, “Performance-based allowance has already been approved and key performance indicators have been devised to assess performance of healthcare professionals. The meeting of members proposed by the standing committee is due very soon as it reviewed the KPIs in its last meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar want to facilitate healthcare professionals. The purpose of the additional allowances is to improve the service delivery at public sector hospitals. The allowance will be given to staff from doctors to administrators. The credit of record hiring of staff goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The committee meeting is being called to review the status of implementation on disbursement of allowance.”