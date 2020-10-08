Traffic police announce road plan for Chehlum procession

The Karachi traffic police on Tuesday announced the traffic diversion plan for the Chehlum procession today (Thursday).

A spokesman for the traffic police said the procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would be held on Safar 20, 1442 AH i.e. October 8, 2020. He added that the Chehlum procession would start from Nishter Park at about 1pm.

Prior to the start of the main procession, an Alam procession coming from the Shah-e-Najaf Imambargah on Martin Road would reach the Nishter Park at around 9am. A Majlis would be held at the Nishtar Park before the main procession.

The march would end at the Hussainian Iranian lmambargah in Kharadar. It will pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawa Khana, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road before reaching the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

As soon as the procession started, all the vehicular traffic coming from the city side would be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar. All kind of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishter Road and the zoological garden.

The traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side would be diverted to Martin Road towards the jail. These vehicles would be permitted to proceed to the jail, Jamshed Road, Dadabhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Sharea Faisal, Lucky Star, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Fatima Jinnah Road. Fawara Chowk, Din Muhammad Wafai Road, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Shaheen Complex and II Chundrigar Road.

All kind of traffic coming from the Stadium Road side would proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted at the Dadabhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal.

All kind of traffic coming from the Super Highway would be diverted from Liaquatabad No 10 towards Nazimabad No 2 and would proceed via Habib Bank Flyover and Sher Shah to Mauripur Road.

For the return journey, the vehicles would adopt the same route. All kind of traffic coming from the National Highway side would be diverted from Rashid Minhas Road towards Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No 10 and Nazimabad No 2 to proceed to the Habib Bank Flyover and Sher Shah to reach Mauripur Road.

For the return journey, the vehicles would adopt the same route. No vehicle would be permitted to proceed to the route of the procession from Gurumandir. Such vehicles would be diverted to Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

All the vehicular Traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Quaideen to the Mazar-e-Quaid would not be allowed to proceed from the Noorani traffic signal except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their wind screens issued from the competent authority.

No vehicles would be allowed from Preedy Street, Aga Khan-III Road and Mansfield Street to proceed to Saddar. Similarly, no traffic would be allowed from MA Jinnah Road-Preedy Street junction until the procession crossed the intersection. All kind of traffic coming from the zoo would be allowed to travel to the Ankle Saria Hospital.

Routes for participants

The participants coming from the Nazimabad side would travel to the Garden Jamaatkhana from Lasbela and pass through Britto Road and the Soldier Bazaar No 3 signal to reach Numaish.

Those coming from Liaquatabad would reach Numaish after passing through Teen Hatti, Jehangir Road and Gurumandir to Numaish. Those coming from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan lqbal would use University Road and Kashmir Road and reach Numaish through the Society signal. No vehicles would be allowed to be parked along the route of the procession.