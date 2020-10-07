EU envoy meets NA speaker, parliamentary cooperation discussed

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday offered European Union investors to join the country's economic development by investing in Pakistan.

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara called on NA Speaker Asad Qaiser at Parliament House on Tuesday. Issues of mutual interest, including enhancing parliamentary and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union were discussed in the meeting.

NA Speaker said that Pakistan attached immense importance to its relations with the European Union and would like to further strengthen them through collaboration in diverse sectors. He said that Improving Parliamentary Partnership project (I.P5) was great contribution by EU which would help parliamentarians to better contribute towards parliamentary processes. He also appreciated EU for its previous program I.P3 which turned out to be a success in enhancing capacity of parliamentarians and the Secretariat.

Asad Qaisar thanked the European Union for the trade concessions given to Pakistan under GSP Plus and said that the concession offered had given a substantial boost to the economy of Pakistan.

Referring to the vast opportunities for investment in Pakistan in the economic, industrial, trade and agriculture sectors, the Speaker offered EU investors to join the country's economic development by investing in Pakistan. He said that economy of Pakistan as agrarian, however, due to various handicaps, the potential of agricultural sector could not be realised. He stressed the need for enhancing collaboration in agriculture sector and subsequent value addition.

The Speaker said that Pakistan's role in the international community is responsible and wants all disputes to be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means. He said that a peaceful Afghanistan would play a positive role for peace and development in Pakistan and the region. “Pakistan will continue its support for peace in Afghanistan,” he said. He said that parliamentary and trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan had witnessed positive developments in recent months.

Mrs. Androulla Kaminara thanked the NA Speaker and said that the EU values its relations with Pakistan. She said that European Union seeks cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors of economy besides social sector development in Pakistan.