Three COVID-19 patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Three COVID-19 patients died and another 92 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Tuesday.

The toll of fatalities was raised to 2,243 in the province, while confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 100,033 in the province. Out of a total of 100,033 infections in Punjab, 97,253 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,009 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,321,123 in the province. After 2,243 fatalities and recovery of a total of 96,022 patients, 1,768 active cases still remained, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

PhD awarded: Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to one of its students in Chemistry. According to details, Rana Asif Nadeem has been awarded PhD in chemistry.