Wed Oct 07, 2020
AFP
October 7, 2020

Serie A president Dal Pino positive for virus, Gravina in isolation

Sports

AFP
October 7, 2020

MILAN: Lega Serie A chief Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for coronavirus, sending Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina into isolation too, both organisations said Tuesday.

“President Paolo Dal Pino tested positive for COVID-19 following a swab carried out yesterday (Monday),” the Italian top-flight said in a statement.

“Asymptomatic and in isolation at home, he will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol.”

