Imad to join Northern tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: League leaders Northern's bid to defend their National T20 Cup title is set to receive a major boost as their captain Imad Wasim is expected to join them on October 8 after helping his county side Notthinghamshire Outlaws lift the 2020 T20 Blast trophy in England.
Imad will join Northern on Thursday (tomorrow), a day ahead of the National T20 Cup’s second leg at the Pindi Stadium, a PCB official said.
Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by six wickets in the final late Sunday evening following a complete washout on Saturday.