Imad to join Northern tomorrow

LAHORE: League leaders Northern's bid to defend their National T20 Cup title is set to receive a major boost as their captain Imad Wasim is expected to join them on October 8 after helping his county side Notthinghamshire Outlaws lift the 2020 T20 Blast trophy in England.

Imad will join Northern on Thursday (tomorrow), a day ahead of the National T20 Cup’s second leg at the Pindi Stadium, a PCB official said.

Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by six wickets in the final late Sunday evening following a complete washout on Saturday.