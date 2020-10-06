LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Monday said all Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, nominated in sedition case, should be arrested by the police immediately.

In a statement issued here, he said the Punjab Police rightly registered a case against the PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The police should form teams for immediate arrest of all the accused, he added.

Chohan said the state institutions could not be criticised under the law. He regretted that the criticism of the national institutions by a man sitting abroad in his speeches was endorsed by the party leaders sitting in Pakistan. Therefore, registration of a sedition case against him and other PML-N leaders by the police was a right step, he added.