PCAA holds online kutchery to address public grievances

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday held online kutchery to address grievances of the general public.

PCAA Director General Hassan Nasir Jamy chaired the kutchery and invited people to come up with the queries regarding issues related to civil aviation. He responded to most of the queries on the spot and directed quarters concerned to sort out things as per merit at the earliest without any delay.

Hassan Nasir Jamy has said that a new system to avoid bird strikes with aircrafts is under consideration. An awareness campaign is also underway to discourage people from the throwing of garbage in the vicinity of airports.

A bird strike is strictly defined as a collision between a bird and an aircraft which is in flight or on a takeoff or landing roll. He said that new parking of Allama Iqbal International Airport will be opened in the current month. However, work on the commercial area Allama Iqbal International Airport is underway. DG said that there was a need to modernise all the airports in the country by introducing more facilities.