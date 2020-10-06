IHC rejects plea seeking ban on Nawaz’s speeches

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah Monday rejected a petition seeking a ban on airing the speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the TV channels. Justice Minallah declared the petition inadmissible and issued a written order comprising five pages. The verdict stated that intervention of the Islamabad High Court to banthe speeches of the former PM was not right. He remarked that the court could not directly intervene when there was an alternative procedure in the law adding that banning Nawaz Sharif’s speeches was not a case of public importance. He said bringing matters relating to political content to the courts was not in public interest.

The petitioner cited Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the Pemra chairman and others as respondents. The petition said Nawaz had leveled false allegations against the state institutions to defame them.