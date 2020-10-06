Girl abducted

KASUR: A girl was abducted in Kasur. Ayesha Bibi, 17, who is the student of class 10, was kidnapped by accused Naeem and his accomplices. Police have registered case.

MAN DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident near Tibba Sarai Mughal. Ali Raza was crossing a road when a vehicle hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

BODY RECOVERED: Allahabad police recovered body of an unidentified drug addict near Ada Baqapur. Police were informed about the body of a 55-year-old addict lying near Ada Baqapur. The police shifted the body to hospital.