Spike in corona cases can be avoided if SOPs followed: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister Asad Umar urged the public on Monday to comply with the coronavirus standard operating procedures(SOPs) to ensure cases of the infection do not spike during the winter season.

The minister made the observation during the daily situational briefing held at the NCOC in Islamabad. During the session, the NCOC was briefed that non-compliance of mask-wearing and social distancing may lead to a rise in the spread of the coronavirus.

“Monitoring of disease prevalence and containment measures are important,” said minister Umar, adding that wearing face masks is “key” to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The morning session observed that marriage halls and restaurants are turning into major centres for the spread of the disease. The forum also lauded the education sector for their efforts in complying to the health guidelines and protocols.

The emphasis on the SOPs comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his apprehensions about a possible second wave of coronavirus in Pakistan that can be triggered by the onset of winter.

He urged people to strictly ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Thanking God for saving the country from the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter, the premier said that Pakistan has been spared from "the worst effects of COVID-19".

“There is a fear onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike.All offices and educational institutions must ensure masks are worn,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Both the calls come as Pakistan lifted the coronavirus restrictions in August after the country reported a steady decline in cases of the novel infection.

The educational institutions including seminaries in the country were also reopened last month after a six-month break amid concerns of implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols and fears of a second wave of the virus. So far the country has reported 315,260 coronavirus cases and 6517 deaths from the coronavirus disease.