Tue Oct 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2020

Transgender injured in Swabi

Peshawar

SWABI: A transgendered person was injured when a man opened fire on him here on Monday, said police. The transgendered person identified as Farooq Khan alias Malta was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital but the doctors referred him to a hospital in Peshawar due to his serious condition. Malta belongs to Peshawar but lives in Shahmansoor in Swabi. The members of the transgender community were on the way to Shahmansoor after attending a music programme at Swarai village in Buner when a man identified as Liaqat Khan stopped them near Pirtab Morr and exchanged hot words with them. The accused opened fire on them, injuring the transgendered person.

It was learnt that the accused had earlier invited them for a music show but the transgendered persons had declined. The police registered a case and started investigation.

