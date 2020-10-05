IGP wants all to join tree plantation drive

KOHAT: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Sunday said that tree plantation was the responsibility of every member of the society. “And to complete the mission of Green Pakistan, we have to work together to make this tree planting campaign a success,” he said after planting saplings in the greenery of the Police Club here. District Police Officer Javed Iqbal, PSO Samad Khan and other police officials were also present on the occasion. The IGP said the tree plantation and their protection should be the responsibility of every member of the society. He emphasised that afforestation was the only way to prevent climate change, adding, it was necessary for the successful implementation of the Green Pakistan campaign. Earlier, the IGP paid one-day visit to Kurram tribal district a day earlier where he was received at the police training camp at Parachinar and was briefed on the training session.