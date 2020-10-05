Outlaw killed in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The police killed an outlaw in a shootout in Wanda Amir early Sunday, police said. They said that acting on a tip-off, a heavy contingent of police headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Azmat Bangash, SHO Lakki Syed Ayaz Khan and QRF personnel reached Wanda Amir.

They said that the accused saw the lights of the vehicles and took up position on the roadside and opened fire on the police. The police also retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for some time.

They said that the police launched a search when the firing stopped and found the body of the accused identified as Mushk Alam, a notorious outlaw. One Kalashnikov with a magazine and a hand-grenade were recovered. It was learnt that the outlaw was nominated in the murder case of a cab driver, Abdul Salam, resident of Khoidadkhel, Lakki City, who had been shot dead in Zangikhel village last week.