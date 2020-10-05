Five more confirmed positive for dengue in Punjab

LAHORE: Five more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 117 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Sunday. The patients were confirmed dengue virus positive one each in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Chiniot, Khushab and Sargodha. Eight dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places. In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 32 and 11 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively this year so far. Islamabad, however, confirmed 26 cases of dengue virus. The dengue larvae have been found in 4,659 houses in Lahore and 2,015 houses in Rawalpindi.