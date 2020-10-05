Price control teams check 518 shops

LAHORE:Price control teams of the district administration checked 518 shops on Sunday and fined several shopkeepers for violating official prices. Officials said the checking was done on the directions of DC Danish Afzal. They said price control teams checked 518 outlets and 61 violations were found while fines of Rs 83,500 were imposed. They said three cases were registered and three people were arrested while three were sent to jail. DC Danish Afzal directed for continuing crackdown on price control in vegetable and fruit markets.