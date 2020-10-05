Gujranwala police book Safdar in sedition case

By News Desk

GUJRANWALA: Gujranwala police have registered a sedition case against Capt (retd) Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against state institutions.

Safdar, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband, is accused of passing “derogatory remarks” against national institutions while talking to the media after a meeting at the residence of MPA Imran Khalid Butt, who is also nominated in the case. Javed Latif, Khurram Dastgir Khan and Abid Raza Kotla were among others who attended the meeting.

Afterwards, Punjab police constituted a special team to arrest Safdar and other PML-N leaders after they were booked in the treason case. The development comes a few days after Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that the party would hold a rally in Gujranwala on October 16 as part of its Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protests.