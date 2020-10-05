Chaos in the country

For the last two years, the PTI-led government has been saying that there will be no NROs. The question is: who has approached the government for this? For the last two years, the government is focused on the opposition and hasn’t paid attention to the problems being faced by the common man. Before coming to power, the PTI had promised to revive the education sector and create job opportunities for the people. So far, nothing has been done to uplift the standard of living of the people. Every other day, we hear about the arrest of an opposition member. However, no one is concerned about rising inflation. Prices of essential commodities like sugar, ghee, lentils and flour are beyond the affordability of the people. The crime rate is also increasing at a rapid pace. Incidents of rape and sexual abuse are increasing.

In this uncertain situation, the opposition parties have decided to launch the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under which they will hold anti-government campaigns to force the current Imran-led political set up to step down. If the government fails to negotiate with the opposition parties and address their genuine political and constitutional grievances, the country would definitely face another grave crisis which may add to the miseries of the already impoverished nation.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai