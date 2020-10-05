KARACHI: Opening batsman Adnan slammed a brilliant half-century as Hawks United CC beat Royal King CC in the Second Corporate Colour Kit T20 League at the Arabian Sea Country Club Ground here.

United Hawks battling first posted a big total 225 for five wicket in 20 overs. Adnan scored 66 from only 39 deliveries, hitting eight fours and one six. Talha hammered six fours and one six in a breezy 27-ball 43. Hamza contributed 21-bll 34 with three hug sixes and two fours.

Medium pacer Taimur captured 3-46. Left arm spinner Owais took 2-48.

In reply, Royal King CC got all out for 145 in 18.1 overa. Owais was the top scorer with 26 off 12 balls. Slow-left armer Haider took four wickets for 31 runs, while Nabeel Akhtar captured 2-29.