Covid-19 claims another life

LAHORE : The Covid-19 claimed another life and 60 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,238 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 99,665 in the province.

Out of a total of 99,665 infections in Punjab, as many as 96,885 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 12,765 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,288,611 in the province.

After 2,238 fatalities and recovery of a total of 95,701 patients, as many as 1,726 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Four more dengue patients reported: Four more patients have been confirmed positive of dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 110 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

Three patients have been confirmed with dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Toba Tek Singh, which raised the number of confirmed dengue fever cases in the Lahore to 31 and four cases of dengue virus in TT Singh.

Seven dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

The Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 31 and 11 confirmed cases of dengue virus respectively this year so far. Islamabad, however, confirmed 24 cases of dengue virus.

The dengue larvae have been found in 3,831 houses in Lahore and 1,734 houses in Rawalpindi in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 214 outdoor spots in Lahore and 191 outdoor places in Rawalpindi in the last one week.