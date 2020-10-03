LHC orders for increasing fine on smoke emitting vehicles

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered for increasing fine on smoke-emitting vehicles from Rs 200 to 2000 for controlling smog.

The court also ordered impounding such vehicles for three days.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while allowing recommendations submitted by Environment Commission in a petition questioning failure to overcome rising smog.

A focal person of the commission submitted the recommendations before the court, stating that the commission had recommended for increasing

the fine on smoke-emitting vehicles from Rs 200 to Rs 2000 as a measure to control rising smog issue.