LAHORE: Pakistan Railways is going to hold a conference on October 9 in Pakistan Railways Headquarters regarding induction of rolling stock (passenger coaches and freight wagons). Pakistan Railways plans to induct latest passenger coaches and freight wagons to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the public by improving the existing obsolete infrastructure and inducting a new fleet compatible with modern specifications.