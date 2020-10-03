close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
Induction of rolling stock

National

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways is going to hold a conference on October 9 in Pakistan Railways Headquarters regarding induction of rolling stock (passenger coaches and freight wagons). Pakistan Railways plans to induct latest passenger coaches and freight wagons to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the public by improving the existing obsolete infrastructure and inducting a new fleet compatible with modern specifications.

