PM Imran Khan praises Turkish play

LAHORE:Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again praised Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, being aired on state-run television with Urdu dubbing, saying, “Ertugrul is also one of the most widely watched series, it doesn’t have any obscenity.” The Prime Minister has reminded the nation about his initial thoughts on Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, being aired on state-run television with Urdu dubbing.

During an interview with a private TV, PM Imran Khan said, “I warned against copying the West and Bollywood alike but people said this was what the public wanted to watch. Ertugrul is also one of the most widely watched series, it doesn’t have any obscenity.”