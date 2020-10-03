CM Mahmood Khan for early completion of health projects in Mardan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the quarters concerned to ensure completion of under-construction building of Bacha Khan Medical College and standardisation of District Headquarters Hospital, Mardan, project in current financial year.

He issued the directives while a chairing a meeting regarding development schemes in district Mardan here, said a handout. The chief minister said that the provincial government would provide better health facilities to people, adding that all under-construction buildings would be made functional for the purpose. He also ordered the authorities to make sure the completion of other ongoing development projects to facilitate the public.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress so far made on different development schemes. The forum was informed that the Bacha Khan Medical College was already functional. However, construction work on permanent building for the college was in its final stages. The chief minister ordered the authorities concerned to provide all required resources for the timely completion of the said building.

The forum was apprised that progress on 200 bedded under-construction children hospital in Mardan was 63 percent. Mahmood Khan stated that completion of ongoing development projects in health sector at divisional and district level would ensure provision of quality health facilities to people at local level, which was the top priority of the government.