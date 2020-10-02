PPP destroyed Sindh, says Haleem Adil Sheikh

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a big Pakistan Zindabad rally here in Larkana on Thursday attended by a large number of citizens and party workers which paraded from the Insaf House to the Jinnah Ground.

The PTI rally was led by PTI Central leader and Leader of the parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and participated by MPA Aslam Abro, Saifullah Abro, Sameeullah Abro, Ali Mirjat, Syed Tahir Shah, Muhammad Ali Hakro, Ali Khan Tunio and others. Workers of PTI Ladies Wing also participated in the rally in a large number.

Addressing the rally, Haleem Adil said Larkana has witnessed record corruption in Sindh. He said the PPP has devastated Sindh. It has deprived the people of Sindh of the basic facilities of life. He said Bilawal is an MNA from Larkana but the citizens of Larkana do not get even clean drinking water. He said had Shaheed Benazir Bhutto been alive, today Larkana would not have been in shambles. He said some anti-country elements are misleading the people of Sindh. These elements had raised slogans in favor of traitor Altaf Hussain, who is the killer of both Sindhis and Muhajirs. Haleem Adil said the friends of Modi are spreading ethnic hatred in Sindh, but the people of Sindh have rejected them and are fully supporting the brave armed forces. He said Imran Khan has never left Sindh alone. During the coronavirus epidemic, the people of Sindh were given Rs60 billion. The people of Larkana, he said, were given Rs2.5 billion. The PTI leader said accountability is in full swing and all those who robbed the people and the country's exchequer are being nabbed. He said Asif Zardari would surely be punished for his corruption.