Shrine’s caretaker kills four other caretakers

SHEIKHUPURA: A caretaker of a shrine located in Jeewan Pura Bhakhi has murdered four other caretakers.

Having been infuriated over a row, the accused hammered the four persons to death and threw the bodies into a nearby canal. The Rescue 1122 recovered the bodies from the canal and handed them over to police. The alleged killer has been arrested. The victims have been identified as Baba Nishan, 70, Baba Heera, 60, Sain Akhtar, 45, and Mai Sahiba, 45.