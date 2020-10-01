Polio case detected in vaccinated child

BAHAWALPUR: An 18-month old Ali Waris of chak 86/5-R of Haroonabad tehsil contracted poliovirus.

District health authority Bahawalnagar CEO Afsar Bajwa told media that victim boy’s two samples were sent to the lab which confirmed poliovirus positive case. He added that according to the health record, the victim was vaccinated for polio and his one leg is affected by polio attack. While in Uch Sharif, a historic town of Bahawalpur district one polio case was reported and when The News contacted the focal person of district health authority for polio Dr Zakir said he didn’t know about the case because he was out of city.