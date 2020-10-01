Contracting love marriage: Christian couple gunned down

SHEIKHUPURA: A Christian couple was gunned down for contracting love marriage in the area of Kadlathi More. The in-laws called the couple Rabbaz Masih and his wife to visit their home to meet them after three years and shot them dead in the fields. The killers fled the crime scene after leaving two baby girls of five months and two years weeping near the bodies. Police have shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem and arrested some suspects and started investigation. The brother of deceased husband had alleged that his brother was murdered due to love marriage.