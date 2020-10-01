PCB doesn't give extra money to any team: Mani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani on Wednesday said cricket has already returned to Pakistan after 10 years, when the West Indian team had visited for a series but it seems no one was appreciating the efforts. While talking to newsmen after the meeting of PAC, Ehsan Mani said PCB did not give extra money to any team for playing in Pakistan as previously the West Indies team had visited as per schedule. He said 45 foreign players played in the previous PSL event, while 425 foreign have applied for the next. To a question regarding the meeting of players, including Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali and M Hafeez with PM Imran Khan without PCB’s permission, he said the disciplinary committee has been looking into the matter. When the PAC member Iqbal M Ali drew the attention of the chairman PCB about Misbah-ul-Haq’s two jobs in PCB, one as head coach and other as chief selector, while he continued the departmental job too, Ehsan Mani replied that Misbah-ul-Haq was told to leave the departmental job. He said the matter of financial irregularities in PSL-1 and PSL-5 was with the committee and everything would be probed. Replying to a question, the chairman PCB said he has already told the PSL franchisers their financial structure was not proper.