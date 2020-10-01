Model Customs Collectorate collects over Rs68.5b during first quarter

LAHORE: Model Customs Collectorate of Appraisement and Facilitation - West Karachi collected over Rs68.5 billion during first quarter of the current year against collection of Rs58.3 billion of corresponding period in the last year.

The Collectorate collected Rs25.3 billion against the target of Rs 20.8 billion.

The collection of revenue through administrative measures like valuation, post release audit, auction of long pending goods at ports, recovery of arrears, and finalisation of provisional assessments constitutes a significant chunk of import-related revenue.

The Collectorate collected around Rs4.6 billion through administrative measures in the first quarter showing an increase of over 160 % compared with 1st quarter of last year.

Collector Jamil Nasir lauded the efforts of officers and officials of the Collectorate who worked even on Sundays to

clear the backlog of imported consignments at ports.

While talking to the officers in a meeting held Wednesday for reviewing revenue performance, Nasir said every member of the Collectorate irrespective of his position in the administrative hierarchy played an important role in revenue collection in particular through administrative measures.

The officers made a resolve to continue the momentum in the second quarter as well.

Collectorate of Appraisement and Facilitation (West), Karachi is an important contributor of import-related revenue to the FBR.