Thu Oct 01, 2020
Shun negative politics after APC fiasco, CM tells Opp

October 1, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those creating hurdles to the journey of development are not loyal to the nation. He advised the opposition to shun negative politics after the APC fiasco. The chief minister stated this while talking the parliamentarians who called on him here Wednesday.

