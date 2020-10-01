Woman ‘missing for two years’ found alive floating off the Colombian coast

WASHINGTON: A woman reportedly missing for two years has been found floating out at sea. Angelica Gaitan, 46, was unconscious and suffering from hypothermia when she was pulled from the water by fishermen off the coast of Colombia. Rolando Visbal spotted Ms Gaitan floating around 1.2 miles off the town of Puerto Colombia at around 6am on Saturday. Her first words after being rescued reportedly were: “I was born again, God did not want me to die.” She appears unresponsive and was reportedly suffering from hypothermia. They initially mistook her for a log before she lifted her hands to wave. It’s thought she was at sea for eight hours before she was rescued. Ms Gaitan was taken to hospital where she was reunited with her family. It is not clear how the woman managed to spend the last two years. Ms Gaitan’s daughter Alejandra Castiblanco told local media she hadn’t seen her mother for two years and didn’t know her location.