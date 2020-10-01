Coronavirus claims two more lives, infects 311 others in Sindh

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,499 while 311 new cases have emerged in the province, raising the tally to 137,109, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

“As many as 311 new cases of Coronavirus virus have emerged when 10,940 tests were conducted,” Shah said, adding that it constituted a 2.8 per cent current detection rate. Two more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,499 that came to a 1.8 per cent death rate, he said and added that so far 1,363,079 samples had been tested, against which 137,106 cases were diagnosed all over Sindh that constituted an overall 10 per cent detection rate.

The CM explained that currently 4,255 patients of COVID-19 were under treatment, of whom 3,978 were in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 271 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 181 patients was critical and 38 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

Meanwhile, 215 COVID-19 patients had recovered during 24 hours, Shah said, adding that the number of cured patients so far had reached 130,352 that constituted a 95 per cent recovery rate.

Of the 311 new cases in Sindh, 221 were detected from Karachi, including 75 from District South, 53 from District East, 40 from District Central, 27 from District Korangi, 17 from District Malir and nine from District West. Meanwhile, Hyderabad has 14 new cases, Jamshoro six, Badin and Dadu four each, Sujawal three, Ghotki two, and Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Naushehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Thatta have one new case each.