Agha Bilawal surprises Ali Haider

KARACHI: Unseeded Agha Bilawal stole the limelight on the second day of the 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship 2020 as he surprised eighth seed Ali Haider besides chalking up a century break here at the NBP Sports Complex in Clifton on Wednesday.

It was the second defeat in succession for Ali as he had lost his opening game to unseeded Haris Tahir and he will have to come up with something sensational in the remaining league matches to stay afloat in the event being contested by 33 cueists.

Fifth seed Babar Masih began his campaign with a bang as he compiled a fantastic break of 128 in his opening game against Muhammad Majid Ali which he won quite comfortably 4-1.

Seventh seed Muhammad Naseem Akhtar also put together a century break of 115 during his 4-2 victory over Sharjeel Mahmood while sixth seed Mubahsir Raza extended his brilliant run by blasting Saad Khan in straight frames.

Results: Agha Bilawal (Sindh) bt Ali Haider (Pjb) 4-1 (53-62, 99-13, 78-30, 106-0, 68-0); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) bt Saad Khan (KP) 4-3 (82-21, 101-26, 37-60, 52-54, 66-8, 47-82, 82-59); Babar Masih (Pjb) bt Muhammad Majid Ali (NBP) 4-2 (78-41, 67-52, 48-81, 36-85, 128-0, 86-17); Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (NBP) bt Sharjeel Mahmood (KP) 4-2 (60-46, 34-67, 124-0, 70-54, 23-73, 116-32); Muhammad Umar Khan (Pjb) bt Rana Irfan (Pjb) 4-3 (44-78, 75-19, 65-4, 69-19, 42-68, 38-64, 76-56); Haris Tahir (NBP) bt Aakash Rafique (KP) 4-2 (79-64, 64-32, 72-42, 65-17, 45-38, 64-28); Mubashir Raza (Pjb) bt Saad Khan (KP) 4-0 (91-8, 69-32, 68-7, 73-59); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) bt Zubair Tahir (Pjb) 4-0 (68-16, 111-0, 81-01, 64-0); Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir (Sindh) bt Ali Hamza (Sindh) 4-1 (67-28, 48-78, 50-44, 72-36, 57-9); Muhammad Sajjad (NBP) bt Muhammad Majid Ali (NBP) 4-2 (78-39, 67-23, 1-73, 33-55, 66-36, 71-32); Muhammad Bilal (Pjb) bt Shaikh Muhammad Mudassir (Pjb) 4-1 (26-59, 88-29, 55-43, 72-53, 59-31); Muhammad Umar Khan (Pjb) bt 4-1 (65-33, 8-66, 73-17, 82-16, 66-44); Sharjeel Mahmood (KP) bt Rana Irfan (Pjb) 4-2 (41-62, 86-41, 116-1, 13-82, 62-6, 61-49); Haris Tahir (NBP) bt Muhammad Ijaz (Pjb) 4-1 (52-30, 77-16, 33-62, 73-0, 69-59).