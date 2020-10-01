JUI leader acquitted in three cases

MANSEHRA: A local court on Wednesday acquitted the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Mufti Kifayatullah in three cases lodged against him in April this year.

Civil Judge Sajjad Khan announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the counsels, clearing Mufti Kifayatullah of all charges framed against him by the police under section 144 of Crpc, 16-maintenance of public order, 33NDMA, 188,153 and 198/271 of PPC.

The police had arrested Mufti Kifayatullah in April this year after he led the funeral prayer of his party’s deputy district head, Maulana Abdul Aziz, in violation of standard operating procedures set by the government.

“I am proud that I led the funeral prayers for one of my colleagues despite hurdles created by the police. And the court dispensed me with justice,” Mufti Kifayatullah told reporters.

He said that he had been kept in jail for over three weeks to punish him for leading the funeral prayer of his colleagues.

“The police have also booked me in a so-called hate speech where I didn’t do anything wrong except issuing a decree asking Muslims not to abandon the mosques because of the Covid-19 fear and offer regular prayers there following the SOPs set by the government,” said Mr Kifayatullah.