Thu Oct 01, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

Govt asked to control price-hike, unemployment

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

NOWSHERA: JUI-S chief Maulana Hamidul Haq on Wednesday said that Pakistan was passing through a critical juncture of its history and the politicians should unite to work for the integrity and prosperity of country. Speaking at a press conference here, he said that the government must take practical steps for controlling price-hike and unemployment. The Maulana said that he would visit Karachi and Balochistan where he would address Maulana Samiul Haq Shaheed conferences and party joining gatherings. On this occasion, Maulana Qari Naeemullah quit Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Nazryati and announced joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S).

