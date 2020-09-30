Motorway gang rape case: ATC extends judicial remand of accused

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Tuesday extended judicial remand of Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, a Motorway gang rape accused while directing police conduct identification parade before the next hearing.

Gujjarpura police produced the accused amid tight security before ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta. The accused, with a muffled face, was brought to the court in an armoured vehicle. Police informed the court that the identification parade of the accused could not take place due to some inevitable reasons. The investigation officer of the case implored the court to grant time for identification parade. The court while accepting the plea of the IO adjourned the hearing till October 13.

It is pertinent to mention that main suspect Abid Malhi is still at large. Previously, police had informed that after the arrest of the accused Shafqat, his swabs were collected for Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matching and were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA). The investigation officer said the police received the report of PFSA which confirmed that the DNA of the accused had matched with the DNA which was collected from the crime scene and from the victim.