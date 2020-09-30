Maulana Ashrafi joins PM’s team

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Tahir Ashrafi was Tuesday appointed as the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, says a notification released from the PM's Office. The notification says, “the Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, with immediate effect. The appointment of Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi shall be in honorary capacity.”