Rescue 1122 official suspended for graft

September 30, 2020
Sher Ali Khalti
LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Services (PES) has suspended Dr Farzand, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Rescue 1122, after Punjab Home Department recommended disciplinary action against him on charges of corruption and power abuse, The News has learnt.

According to the document, the disciplinary action has been recommended against co-accused, including M/s Adeel Aslam Rescue and Safety Officer (BS-16), Roohul Ameen Control Room Incharge (BS-16), Qaisar Saleem (BS-14) and Mahmood Khan Senior Store Keeper (BS-11) Rescue 1122.

