Multan to have restaurant at historic site

MULTAN: Residents of Multan will get a family restaurant at an ancient and highest place called Damdama. Damdama is the historic and highest place that was developed near the Multan fort when the River Ravi was flowing through the foundations of the fort wall.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood planned promotion of tourism activities in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhraj and Vehari districts.

The commissioner stated this during his visit to Damdama, Qasim Bagh Cricket Stadium and a proposed site for food street at Qila Qasim Bagh. He said the establishment of a family restaurant is part of the plan, saying old beauty of Multan city would be revived through tourism activities.

He ordered officials concerned to prepare a feasibility report for the establishment of the family restaurant at Damdama. The commissioner directed the sports department to ensure establishment of a family walk track in the stadium until October 15.