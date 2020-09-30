BoG meeting held at NUML

Islamabad: The 17th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was held at NUML.

The meeting was chaired by the Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army and the nominee Chairman Board of Governors, Lt. General Sher Afgun HI(M), while among other board members included Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General Human Resource Development (HRD) General Headquarters Major General Nayyer Naseer, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Badr Malik and members from various government departments including HEC. The IGT&E and the nominee Chairman BoGs NUML Lt. General Sher Afgun HI (M) approved the establishment of NUML Rawalpindi Branch.

NUML Main Campus Islamabad was facing serious space restriction and with the establishment of NUML Rawalpindi Branch, this issue will be resolved. The BoGs also approved the restructuring of NUML and NUML vision, mission and values. The participants of the meeting were also briefed about the academic activities, developmental projects, research and international collaborations. The board members lauded the rapid growth of the university in terms of academics, research and infrastructure. Important decisions, related to budget, human resource and welfare measures were taken during the meeting.