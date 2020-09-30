Alhamra event for kids, youths

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with The Little Art and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Pakistan organised "Equally Loud Showcase and Awards for 25 under 25 Young Women" at Alhamra Art Gallery.

The event was aimed to exhibit and honour the participants and stakeholders of the project, showcase the films made by children and young people. A panelist’s dialogue was also the part of the event. Under the Equally Loud project, The Little Art trained 740 children.