close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

Alhamra event for kids, youths

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with The Little Art and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Pakistan organised "Equally Loud Showcase and Awards for 25 under 25 Young Women" at Alhamra Art Gallery.

The event was aimed to exhibit and honour the participants and stakeholders of the project, showcase the films made by children and young people. A panelist’s dialogue was also the part of the event. Under the Equally Loud project, The Little Art trained 740 children.

Latest News

More From Lahore