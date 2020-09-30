close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
AFP
September 30, 2020

World Athletics opens door for ‘innovative’ formats at Olympics

Sports

AFP
September 30, 2020

PARIS: World Athletics paved the way for changes to competition formats at the world championships or the Olympic Games when it published its 2020 guide to regulations and competitions on Monday.

The two major meetings of international athletics have been precluded thus far in hosting an “innovative” format, such as the introduction of a decisive final test in the long jump.

“World Championships and Olympic Games (are) no longer excluded from competitions where events may be held in an alternative format,” said World Athletics.

In search of a larger and younger audience, international athletics regularly tries to innovate in its competition formats, by modifying competitions or by introducing elimination races.

The formats have attracted some criticism from athletes.

In August, US triple-jumper Christian Taylor led the offensive at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm which offered a modified long jump competition with the best three jumpers after five attempts qualifying for a final jump which decided the winner of the competition.

