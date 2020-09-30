S Arabia says broke up Iran-trained ‘terrorist cell’

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has said it arrested 10 members of a “terrorist cell”, some of whom underwent military and explosives training at Revolutionary Guard camps in Iran. Tehran on Tuesday denied the charges.

Saudi security authorities said weapons and explosives stored at a house and a farm were seized, but did not say where the raid or the arrests last week were carried out. “Competent authorities at the presidency thwarted a terrorist cell... whose elements received military and field training on how to make explosives, at the Revolutionary Guard’s sites in Iran,” the kingdom’s State Security Presidency said late on Monday.