Wed Sep 30, 2020
September 30, 2020

House fire kills woman & daughter

Peshawar

 
September 30, 2020

A woman and her daughter died when a fire broke out in a room on the Mayar Road on Tuesday, police said.

They said the fire broke in a room in the house of Irfan, located near Mohmand filling station on Mayar Road due to a short-circuit. His wife and his daughter Ramna sustained fatal burnt injuries. Later, police shifted the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

